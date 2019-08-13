As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Windacre Partnership Has Boosted Its Position by $24.10 Million; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding Increased by Srb Corp

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $177.96. About 4.25M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 4.34M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fort Washington Oh owns 96,159 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Buckhead Limited Com reported 138,793 shares stake. Westport Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 100,436 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Walleye Trading Ltd Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 262,607 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0.87% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Natl Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 5.41 million shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Fl Management reported 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsec Fincl stated it has 1.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 33,936 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 443,800 shares stake. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 516,862 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.