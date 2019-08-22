As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted by $181.50 Million Its Position; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Has Upped by $1.26 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 52,896 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 173,384 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo & Company Ltd owns 5,126 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association owns 1.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.89M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 28,942 shares stake. Moore Limited Partnership has 100,000 shares. Burney reported 90,565 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Coastline reported 19,270 shares stake. 6,573 were accumulated by Blume Cap Inc. Livingston Grp Inc Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chilton Invest Communication Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 148,538 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 383,505 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Curbstone Management has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,134 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 81,210 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 98,941 shares. Osterweis Cap Inc has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares to 79,927 shares, valued at $93.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,878 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW).

