As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $574,392; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by $1.47 Million as Stock Price Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, up from 939,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 81,107 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 33.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 16/03/2018 – ARGENTINA PLANS 4G MOBILE SPECTRUM AUCTION THAT COULD BRING IN $800 MLN IN GOV’T REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Rev ARS30.7B, Up 27%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Broadband ARPU Rose 52%, Cable TV ARPU Rose 37%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Net ARS3.48B; 27/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TELECOM ARGENTINA PROPOSED SR. UNSECURED NOTES ‘B+; 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES TELECOM ARGENTINA TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.26. About 3.42M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 238,564 shares. Shelton Management reported 8,790 shares stake. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 0.14% stake. The California-based Grand Jean Cap Mgmt has invested 6.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Webster Bank N A has 53,069 shares. Cryder Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9.49% or 395,049 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Lc has invested 0.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 3.91M shares for 5.22% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 336,527 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company owns 55,453 shares. Private Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,562 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,679 shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Company Il has invested 2.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Natl Pension has invested 1.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 176,253 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.88 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 174,075 shares to 356,482 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (Prn) by 14.00 million shares to 8.06 million shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 119,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

