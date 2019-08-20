As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Upped Position by $63.88 Million as Share Price Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 42,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.46M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $179.63. About 2.29 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 353.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 141,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 180,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00M, up from 39,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $547.09. About 139,987 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 873,820 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $34.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 92,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 232,500 shares to 402,500 shares, valued at $37.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

