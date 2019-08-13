As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Increased Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose While Discovery Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.17 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 612,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35M, down from 629,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 1.75M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 86,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 83,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 7.39M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares to 142,440 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,919 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital invested in 0% or 5,190 shares. Argi Serv Limited Com holds 3,711 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eastern Fincl Bank owns 126,100 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc, New York-based fund reported 251,800 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 3,068 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 12,646 shares. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinnacle Prtn has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highland Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.69% or 71,000 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.67% or 818,345 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management invested 0.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Com has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 55,354 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wexford Lp reported 145,506 shares. Majedie Asset Limited stated it has 219,324 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Alpine Mgmt invested in 305,896 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Llc has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitchell invested in 0.18% or 7,207 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 10,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dana Inv has 1.58% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 486,337 shares. American Century Cos holds 0.01% or 86,598 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 689,606 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 11,836 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.67 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.