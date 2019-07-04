As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Boosted Position by $10.92 Million; As Encore Wire (WIRE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $843,657

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 473.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 70,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,893 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, up from 14,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 14,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 308,365 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.65M, down from 323,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 30,625 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 43,772 shares to 59,861 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 28,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,003 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mai Capital has 0.86% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 107,470 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 7.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hartwell J M Partnership owns 173,854 shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 8,345 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust has invested 2.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bokf Na has 122,754 shares. Legacy Private Trust Com owns 11,810 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 19,664 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital has 885,955 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 11,142 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo stated it has 12.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has 0.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 538,944 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5,070 shares to 56,134 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 51,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Com reported 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 5,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares Trust accumulated 36 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 0.02% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 4,304 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Investment holds 38,020 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 8,267 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.75M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 1.17% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). The Indiana-based Everence Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 3,620 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company reported 917,640 shares.