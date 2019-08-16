As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $11.99 Million; Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Regions Finl New (RF) Holding as Shares Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 980,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.10 million, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 14.39 million shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 1.45 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 486 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 355,196 shares. Duncker Streett Inc has invested 0.1% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Annex Advisory Services Limited Com holds 109,324 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 10,446 are owned by Eqis Cap. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 25,974 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,864 shares. Cordasco Ntwk reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability reported 14,343 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Moreover, Stevens Cap Limited Partnership has 0.46% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 766,193 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 12,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 28.22 million shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14M for 8.70 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 304,009 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $61.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regions Financial Corp Deposit Shs Repr Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series B declares $0.3984 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Financial Corp (RF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares to 31,183 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Corp Va owns 2.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 56,375 shares. Veritas Mngmt Llp reported 4,970 shares. Barometer Cap Management owns 113,100 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 6,660 shares or 0.53% of the stock. St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0.57% or 23.36 million shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 42,022 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 766 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 758,640 shares. 1.22 million were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd. Amp Ltd holds 1.21% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc reported 11,520 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.65% or 43,895 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$141, Is Visa Inc (NYSE:V) A Buy? – Yahoo News” published on August 17, 2018, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Closes C$25,308,855 Million Bought Deal Financing – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.