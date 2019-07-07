As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Holder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Cut Position by $34.48 Million; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shares Declined While Lagoda Investment Management LP Lowered Stake by $857,166

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 513,728 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. GRYSKA DAVID W also sold $325,200 worth of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares to 4,868 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Trust Company reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,818 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Lpl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 76,460 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Liability holds 18,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 373,100 are owned by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Cibc Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 39,805 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell, Washington-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 4,735 shares. Nomura has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 37,391 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd. 50,000 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. First Manhattan accumulated 3,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 337,296 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

