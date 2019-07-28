As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Holder Benin Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.29 Million; As Telus (Put) (TU) Shares Rose, Cibc World Markets Trimmed by $340.97 Million Its Position

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (Put) (TU) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 9.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, down from 9.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 335,553 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 9,604 shares to 25,450 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 18,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corp reported 356,779 shares. Fincl Consulate has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,444 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.21% or 61,827 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.9% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barbara Oil accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Bluemar Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 49,888 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 29,669 shares stake. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Ser, a Florida-based fund reported 38,933 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Everett Harris Ca invested in 0.01% or 1,398 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas Story & Son Limited invested in 8.34% or 101,715 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 180,979 shares stake. Price Mngmt invested 1.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

