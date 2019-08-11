As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Boosted by $1.01 Million Its Position; First National Bank Of Omaha Has Increased Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $2.43 Million as Stock Price Declined

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 6,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 102,319 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 95,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 137.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 24,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 42,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 17,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.77M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 121,916 shares to 10.91 million shares, valued at $317.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL) by 72,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,534 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, City Holding Communications has 0.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 4,264 are held by Willow Creek Wealth Management. Noesis Mangement Corporation has 1,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt reported 8,990 shares stake. 635,053 are held by Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 90,291 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 668 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Management owns 200,531 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Hartline Investment stated it has 83,662 shares. Horizon Lc reported 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guyasuta Inv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,085 shares. Castleark Ltd Llc stated it has 1.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Scholtz Limited Com has invested 1.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 4,786 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,155 shares to 2,545 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,980 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation reported 101,239 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.05% stake. Qs Ltd invested 0.08% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Alliancebernstein LP reported 326,425 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 131,497 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 441,541 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 4,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckhead Management Limited Liability has 19,985 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 53,561 shares. Moreover, Jensen Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 6,090 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.05% or 20,209 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 888,499 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability stated it has 8,558 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 9,157 shares stake. Axa holds 0.09% or 233,054 shares in its portfolio.

