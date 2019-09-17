As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Holding; As Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Stock Declined, Rock Point Advisors Raised Stake by $360,415

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 25,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 145,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.29 million, down from 170,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.36. About 4.50M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 32,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 768,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 735,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 3.31 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING Forced to Back Down on CEO Pay for Second Time Since Crisis; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms ING Belgium’s Pandbrieven at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS ING CEO PAY PROPOSAL IS `EXCESSIVE’; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Pre-Items, Pre-Tax Pft EUR1.67B; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI DEPOSIT RTGS RAISED TO A2 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – BOAML’S WIDMER, ING’S NUGENT COMMENT ON METALS STRATEGIST PANEL; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM SAYS POLYUS SIGNS $70 MLN CREDIT FACILITY FROM ING; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 51,990 shares to 128,190 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga”, Barrons.com published: “Buy Visa Stock Because Its Strategy Is Working, Analyst Says – Barron’s” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.49M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund reported 36,266 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Ltd has invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 41,215 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Hengistbury Partners Llp reported 1.73 million shares or 42.69% of all its holdings. Security National Tru reported 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cambridge Invest Advisors has 0.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 368,783 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Co owns 5.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 514,539 shares. Maverick Capital holds 30,880 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,301 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc holds 81,289 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,043 shares. Harvey Investment Lc holds 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,941 shares. 4,871 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Limited.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.83 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.