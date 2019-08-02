As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Axiom International Investors Has Cut Position; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lifted Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 10,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 877,023 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.98 million, down from 887,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $176.23. About 805,508 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 6,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 125,475 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, up from 119,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $209.05. About 294,623 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – Goldman CEO pledges caution in consumer lending; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.4% In Apr 28 Wk; 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 20/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $252 FROM $246; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/05/2018 – GS Americas Credit Finance Group Co-Heads on Leveraged Loans (Video)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.81 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Sys Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 22,825 shares to 142,685 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 252,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,930 shares to 46,168 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,681 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings.

