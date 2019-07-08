As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Windacre Partnership Has Lifted by $24.10 Million Its Stake; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $500,850 as Shares Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $199.93. About 15.74 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $176.11. About 1.83M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Hawaii owns 81,471 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt Ltd has 127,759 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Jmg Financial Group Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,263 shares. Cutter Co Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 20,722 shares. Westchester Mngmt Inc has invested 5.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Black Diamond Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.96% or 10,408 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 178,874 shares stake. Moreover, Jacobs & Ca has 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,083 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated holds 87,700 shares. Axa holds 2.02% or 2.72 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 871,458 shares. 712,286 were accumulated by Mar Vista Prtn Lc. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 56,805 shares stake.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $186.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.65% or 43,895 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset has 2.64% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Personal Financial holds 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 9,842 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dearborn Prns Limited Com holds 0.19% or 17,983 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Lc owns 9,838 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Guild Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,270 shares. Force Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 8.41% or 23,061 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 10,550 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Company reported 527,433 shares. 15,967 are held by Homrich & Berg. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 4,917 shares. Gladius Management Lp invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 81,210 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 176,253 shares.

