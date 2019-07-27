As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $742,248; Omers Administration Maintains Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 548,682 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.70M, up from 543,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.60M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Appleâ€™s Next Billion-Dollar Deal; Buy Snap Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr has 3.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Advsrs Lc accumulated 197,702 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 17,557 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Llc owns 6,790 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 17,513 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 86,820 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ok accumulated 57,257 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0.4% or 3,396 shares. Guild Inv Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peoples Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 77,658 shares. Hgk Asset holds 0.46% or 9,870 shares in its portfolio. 95,744 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability owns 7,118 shares. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 10,116 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource stated it has 7.88M shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 373,918 shares to 811,299 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 203,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,302 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Kings Point holds 23,325 shares. Somerset Group Limited holds 0.37% or 15,388 shares. Hartford Mngmt invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications reported 68,057 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sei Invs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 14,054 were reported by Evercore Wealth Ltd. Comerica Bank invested in 239,351 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 136,950 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 198,683 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 0.01% or 43,597 shares. 10,517 are held by Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Company invested in 0.28% or 162,525 shares. Capstone Investment Limited invested in 11,066 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Slip Below $1,400 Ahead of Speeches by Fed Officials – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Prices Jump as U.S. Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Prices Gained on Middle East Tension, Rate Cut Expectations – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.