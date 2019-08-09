As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $574,392; Southern Co (SO) Holding Maintained by Advisory Services Network Llc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $178.78. About 848,371 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 10,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 86,168 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 76,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 352,875 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,487 shares to 4,730 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,351 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. 33,000 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited has 0.15% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 39,421 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 21,176 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First United Commercial Bank holds 0.59% or 18,584 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank reported 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 66,106 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited holds 819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd accumulated 5,575 shares. Welch And Forbes has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.17% or 397,020 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Charter has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.25% or 207,490 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 31.26 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Buckhead Mgmt Ltd holds 0.38% or 7,743 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 858 shares. Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 584 shares. Global Endowment LP holds 68,330 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Mairs & Pwr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 668,210 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested in 143,158 shares. Pitcairn owns 63,822 shares. Towercrest Cap Management reported 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vulcan Value Partners Limited Co invested in 3.13M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 1.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). American Bank invested in 2.19% or 44,427 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 8,809 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Waverton Inv Limited holds 5.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 696,775 shares. Arrow Fincl stated it has 3.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).