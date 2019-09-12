As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lowered by $498,240 Its Stake; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake Maintained by Rodgers Brothers Inc

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 7,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 123,635 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, up from 116,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 1.43M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 10,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $178.8. About 4.10 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.18B for 31.26 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $159.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway New Class B (BRKB) by 3,630 shares to 11,555 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ranger Inv Ltd Partnership reported 247 shares stake. Sg Americas Llc has 290,631 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 25,964 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fdx has 143,139 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment owns 4.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 345,544 shares. Capital Intl Sarl has 89,890 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 2.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.34% or 742,672 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp invested in 1,313 shares or 0% of the stock. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 391 shares. Investec Asset Management North America reported 51,131 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Montecito National Bank & Trust, a California-based fund reported 13,611 shares. Windacre Partnership Limited Com holds 1.69M shares or 14.22% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Ajo LP has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Goldman Sachs owns 2.23M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Blackrock accumulated 19.42 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Commerce holds 0.07% or 18,404 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 5,800 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,611 shares. Barnett And Company Inc accumulated 1.92% or 72,410 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 116,493 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 12,600 shares. Mariner Ltd Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,008 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 6,994 shares. First Personal Finance Serv has 16 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1,916 shares to 13,489 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,388 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).