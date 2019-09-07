As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Position; Autozone (AZO) Holder Brinker Capital Trimmed Holding

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 419 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 3,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, down from 4,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 31,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mngmt reported 0.26% stake. Community & Inv owns 219,668 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc stated it has 3.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5,768 were reported by Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 60,751 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hills Natl Bank And Tru reported 5,415 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 0.04% or 755 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 47,118 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,009 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 24,536 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 1.16% or 76,519 shares. 148,638 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Bancorporation. Main Street Rech Ltd has 3.33% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 67,089 shares. Waters Parkerson & Commerce Ltd Company has 4.68% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 356,779 shares. France-based Comgest Glob Investors Sas has invested 2.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 97,589 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $236.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 202,780 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,415 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 10,675 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 2,371 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 35,819 shares. Tobam invested in 60,528 shares. Renaissance Technology has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,877 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mngmt Co has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1 shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 14,465 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.1% or 936 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Limited Liability Com reported 238 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82M for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,261 shares to 50,238 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

