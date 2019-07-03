As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $2.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,654 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09M, down from 115,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 411,276 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.52M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00M shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy SQ Stock As Square Enters the Next Stage of Its Life – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Amer Insurance Tx has invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 224,446 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.78% or 559,486 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny has 18,500 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 1.73M are owned by Hengistbury Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Culbertson A N & stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eagle Ridge Inv, Connecticut-based fund reported 86,871 shares. Creative Planning reported 329,040 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 6,660 shares stake. Auxier Asset Management reported 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.3% or 55,859 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 148,638 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.53% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. 491,271 are owned by Cortland Assocs Mo.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares to 162,255 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co reported 0.22% stake. Tci Wealth invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Barnett has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Pennsylvania Company reported 1.5% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Co accumulated 25,328 shares. Ent Financial Svcs stated it has 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Asset Management holds 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 34,090 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 56,888 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 1.26M shares. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 8,504 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 28 shares. Horizon Limited Liability holds 2,245 shares. Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.12% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Profund Limited Company owns 2,479 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials +9% following Q3 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.18 million for 23.48 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.