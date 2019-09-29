As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Trimmed by $39.79 Million Its Holding; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 23,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 82,072 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 million, up from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 44,598 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 1.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77.81M shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beese Fulmer Investment holds 2,036 shares. The Oklahoma-based Capital Advisors Ok has invested 1.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il owns 64,700 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barr E S And invested in 0.03% or 1,951 shares. Argi Invest Services Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,478 shares. Maryland-based Horan Capital Mgmt has invested 6.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 543,186 are held by Comerica Financial Bank. River & Mercantile Asset Llp owns 127 shares. Family Firm Inc owns 1,168 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp stated it has 1,473 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd holds 3,600 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: ‘I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along’ – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa A Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,100 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $88.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 8,163 shares to 40,320 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,505 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 37,460 shares. Ftb has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,410 shares. Tdam Usa owns 3,487 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Co stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cibc Corporation holds 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 100,850 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 2,760 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amarillo Commercial Bank invested in 8,064 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,683 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 145 shares. Vigilant Cap Lc has 152,068 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 63,400 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 2.78 million shares.