As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Holding by $377,832; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Share Value Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 989,329 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 221,415 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 1,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 190,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,043 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc has 118,845 shares. Qs Limited owns 14,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 155,241 are held by Signia Cap Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 34,897 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 25,500 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 37,100 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1.27M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17.33 million shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 0.99% or 10,116 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc World owns 646,592 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Lc invested in 1.86% or 143,158 shares. 53,762 are held by L & S Advsrs. Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.28% or 2,033 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 2.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadinha And Communication Llc, Hawaii-based fund reported 155,057 shares. Miura Global Management Limited Liability Corporation has 300,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 536,212 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 1.50 million were accumulated by Third Point Ltd Limited Liability Company. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 118,820 shares.