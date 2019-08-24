As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Share Value Declined, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $441,040

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 11,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 271,637 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 260,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 4.85 million shares traded or 126.10% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Outgoing RBS CFO Ewen Stevenson has been interviewed by HSBC – The Times; 05/04/2018 – MEDIASET MS.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3.5 EUROS FROM 3.3 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR U.K. BANK IN 2017 OF 59 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-HSBC has 59 pct gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 29/05/2018 – 67JA: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 13/04/2018 – LOCALIZA RENT3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 27.1 FROM BRL 21.5; 18/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank PLC Early Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BBB+/A-2’ And ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ Rtgs On HSBC Mexico; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI BRITISH BANK – SABB DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PROPOSED MERGER WILL, IF COMPLETED, RESULT IN ANY INVOLUNTARY LAYOFF OF EMPLOYEES; 19/03/2018 – HSBC: Net Proceeds for General Corporate Purposes, to Strengthen Firm’s Capital Base

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 163,376 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, down from 172,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18,245 shares to 75,343 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

