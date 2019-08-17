As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $326,508; Valicenti Advisory Services Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Position by $2.57 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 117,571 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, down from 119,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 48,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 58,561 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 107,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,973 shares to 100,695 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

