As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Lowered Its Holding by $311,688; As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased by $2.71 Million Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 75,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 2.02M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 1,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 106,294 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, down from 108,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $48.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,965 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,177 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 9,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

