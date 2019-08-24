As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Triple Frond Partners Has Lifted Its Position; Caterpillar (CAT) Holding Has Lifted by Affinity Investment Advisors Llc

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.85M, up from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96 million shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16,494 shares to 39,815 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 35,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,700 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has 14,031 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 26,442 shares. Navellier Assocs owns 5,033 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 624,346 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport, Ohio-based fund reported 9 shares. 18,443 are held by Webster National Bank N A. Voya Lc owns 273,937 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 26,133 shares. Pinnacle Finance holds 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 5,999 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv reported 2.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 20,043 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 961,310 shares. Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability Company has 6,552 shares. 370,093 are held by Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

