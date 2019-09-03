As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Cut Its Position in Dril Quip (DRQ) by $473,175

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 1.52M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 77.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 3,073 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 13,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 81,869 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17B for 31.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 155.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $4.00 million for 99.89 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.