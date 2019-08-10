As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Sandler Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $30.99 Million; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Cut Stake

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 921,280 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 73.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 198,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, down from 268,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,020 shares to 213,920 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (NYSE:ETH) by 77,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Visa and J.P. Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrust’s Business Payments Network – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,147 are held by Evergreen Capital Llc. Northside Mgmt stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hollencrest Mngmt stated it has 0.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rech And Mngmt Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 631,278 shares. Natixis owns 654,852 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York stated it has 18,500 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lc reported 3.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). American Invest stated it has 2,084 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsr has 0.58% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il invested in 0.15% or 9,225 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 2,628 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 90,291 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.02% or 3.99M shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29B for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.9%; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Extreme Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Extreme Networks Stock Crashed Today – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: REV, EXTR, COP – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Extreme Networks Commences Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer to Acquire Aerohive Networks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 33,135 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 130,817 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 548 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 16,398 are owned by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.14% or 137,335 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 68,258 shares. Springowl Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 200,796 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Kennedy Capital invested in 0.14% or 768,756 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 2.51 million shares.