As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Cut Position; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, National Investment Services Has Lifted Its Position

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 298 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 199 shares. At State Bank holds 0.07% or 3,429 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 0.89% or 145.36 million shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Mgmt has 2.57% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16,064 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 573,451 shares. 1.46 million are owned by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company. Finemark Commercial Bank has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gluskin Sheff Assoc has 1.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 117,541 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 1,363 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 1.76% or 139,432 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.11% or 1,811 shares. Benin Mgmt has invested 4.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Company owns 6,313 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7,429 shares to 21,188 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

