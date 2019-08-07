As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Its Position by $19.79 Million; Putnam Investments Has Cut Its Kimberly (KMB) Stake by $164.25 Million

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 9,539 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.66. About 605,041 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1276.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 126,854 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 136,788 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 9,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $174.83. About 4.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,052 shares to 3,684 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,439 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $626.33 million for 19.09 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 10,441 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $57.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).