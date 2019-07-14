As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Oakwood Capital Management Has Cut by $2.20 Million Its Stake; Cognios Capital Has Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $1.09 Million; Stock Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 11,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 6.16M shares. Aldebaran Fin holds 2,075 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Lc accumulated 1.45% or 107,571 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 12,700 shares. Tcw has 1.02M shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Pa has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,139 shares. Symmetry Peak Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,500 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,929 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv reported 31,069 shares. Capstone Limited Liability owns 2,870 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 2,452 shares. Bluespruce Invs Lp accumulated 732,980 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,032 shares to 74,965 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million. Shares for $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million was sold by Rencher Bradley. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Com reported 17,370 shares stake. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 347,174 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 119,948 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 26,152 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Ltd Co. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.8% or 12,714 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,620 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 268,852 are owned by Bowen Hanes. Incline Glob Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guinness Asset Management accumulated 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Fin Advantage Incorporated invested in 520 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cornerstone invested in 10,174 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 15.10 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Boston Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.