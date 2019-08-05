As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Miura Global Management Lowered Its Position by $23.40 Million; First Manhattan Company Has Lifted Its Stake in Edwards Lifescience (EW) by $385,247

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 8.26 million shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifescience (EW) by 630.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 2,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 2,337 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, up from 320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifescience for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.04M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv accumulated 2,294 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 4,324 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Highlander Mngmt Ltd holds 200 shares. Altfest L J And invested in 0.21% or 5,555 shares. Wafra Inc holds 78,834 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insurance owns 122,040 shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 10,601 are owned by Glovista Ltd. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.48% or 802,200 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd has invested 5.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,387 are owned by Founders Financial Limited Liability. Hudson Bay Management LP holds 59,446 shares. Blume Capital invested in 0.54% or 6,573 shares. Montag A And Assoc has invested 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 538,944 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 8,560 shares to 359,487 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,675 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).