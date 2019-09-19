As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cortland Associates Has Decreased Its Holding; Central Secs (CET) Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Cut Position

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp (CET) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 11,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 27,789 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, down from 38,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 30,195 shares traded or 52.30% up from the average. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 7,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 484,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.04 million, down from 491,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $176.48. About 4.23M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 165,423 shares to 373,353 shares, valued at $13.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 240,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.