As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Chicago Equity Partners Has Increased Its Position; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Share Price Rose While V3 Capital Management LP Increased Its Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 180,255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.15M, up from 178,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 818,910 shares traded or 96.11% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 25,745 shares to 72,035 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 33,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,817 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.19 million were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. 755,289 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp. Becker Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 3,814 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak invested 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baldwin Investment Management Lc has 0.85% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,089 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc holds 0.48% or 9,072 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation owns 53,546 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Llc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Burns J W And Communication Inc Ny owns 145,864 shares. Rmb Capital Management Llc reported 1.06% stake. Synovus Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 118,179 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Lpl Fin Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Strs Ohio reported 80,253 shares. 70,617 are owned by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc. Bluemar Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 58,533 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 778,000 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 9,938 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 11,626 shares. Comerica Bank holds 261,670 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 802,215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership owns 2.54 million shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.