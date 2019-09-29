As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Raised Holding; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Share Value Rose, Minerva Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $352,000

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 176,989 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.72M, up from 173,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 550,826 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (V) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 608 shares to 28,731 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co Incorporated has 6,057 shares. Cookson Peirce And accumulated 3,346 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guardian Inv Management reported 42,262 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 37,461 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al has 48,677 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp owns 603,941 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 10,114 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated owns 13,150 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California-based Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc invested in 25,899 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 44,955 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. 47,147 are held by Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated. 46,976 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mcf Limited Liability has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 480 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 163,060 shares. 147,785 are owned by Bancorp Of America Corp De. Boston holds 670,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Dorsey Wright And Assocs owns 1,373 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 35,700 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp has 32,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 37,332 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% or 151,800 shares in its portfolio.