As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Fisher Asset Management Increased Holding; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed by $563,934 Its Holding

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 19.78 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 billion, up from 18.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 27,976 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, down from 30,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.18 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wall Street Access Asset Llc has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.87% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.16% or 2,501 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp holds 1.21% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 144,028 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. 400 were reported by Financial Advantage. South Dakota Invest Council reported 1.05% stake. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.31% or 337,424 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,975 shares. Whittier Co holds 2.04% or 400,844 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 68,350 shares. Foster & Motley owns 1,443 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 29,808 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 13,797 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Glb Cnsm Stp Etf (KXI) by 312,468 shares to 17,474 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 74,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,517 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 146,504 shares to 185,288 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct holds 68,064 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N And Com holds 1,170 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd accumulated 33,895 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Montag A Associate holds 15,689 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,333 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company accumulated 1,100 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 322 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 7,400 were reported by Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Com. Weatherly Asset LP has invested 0.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 49,182 shares. St Germain D J accumulated 26,497 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

