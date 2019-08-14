As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Caprock Group Has Upped Position by $315,432; Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Netease (NTES) Position by $12.05 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.35M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $260.88. About 1.29M shares traded or 88.60% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 16,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 5.36 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 4,140 shares to 11,124 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,485 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei accumulated 2.27 million shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 82 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Botty Invsts Limited Co holds 1,000 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com holds 958,922 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 76,519 shares. 1.55 million were accumulated by Ci Invests. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,809 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 6,329 shares. 1,403 are held by Qcm Cayman. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 0.39% or 8,809 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,234 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co owns 50,849 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

