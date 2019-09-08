As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Benin Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.29 Million; Spirit Of America Management Cut Boeing Co./The (BA) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co./The (BA) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 1,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 5,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co./The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Square Could Easily Hit $100 – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares to 499,049 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing Stock Is Flying Too High – Yahoo News” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA), China Airlines Finalize Order for Six 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.