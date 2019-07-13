As Visa (Put) (V) Share Price Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Upped Its Holding; Public Storage (PSA) Holding Upped by Shelton Capital Management

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 170% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $248.68. About 406,438 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,541 shares to 4,459 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 53,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Private Tru Commerce Na has invested 1.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca reported 145,738 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj has 610 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C has invested 1.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Argent Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt has 0.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.16% or 10,174 shares. 1,396 were reported by Alesco Advisors Ltd Company. Moreover, Rampart Invest Company Ltd Llc has 0.8% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 44,926 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 127,265 shares. Bailard owns 69,668 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Aviance Lc has invested 1.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.58% or 197,702 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.