As Visa Com Cl A (V) Valuation Rose, Howard Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $501,181; As Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Price Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $6.07 Million

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,604 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, up from 95,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 1.93M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 4.91M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Count on These 3 Video Game Stocks for Superb Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ZNGA June 14th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Even Out-Performing Zynga Stock Needs a Breather – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr invested in 12.84M shares. 4.08 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Gideon has 113,563 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt reported 1.30M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc holds 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 124,205 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Blackrock Inc invested in 40.64 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 31,562 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 405,807 shares. 6.20M were reported by Fiera Cap Corporation. State Street has 11.55 million shares. Ameriprise holds 6.21 million shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Hughes Institute accumulated 3.74% or 45,000 shares. Cap Investors invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 391 shares. Blue Edge Lc holds 0% or 17,916 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs reported 0.16% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 4,871 shares. Robecosam Ag has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Signature Est Lc stated it has 2,766 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Com accumulated 1,229 shares. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 8,064 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3,934 were accumulated by First Savings Bank Sioux Falls. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Limited invested in 41,250 shares. Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 39,266 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Alps Advsr owns 9,259 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.