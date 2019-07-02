As Visa Com Cl A (V) Valuation Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Stake by $544,741; Cambridge Trust Company Stake in Facebook (FB) Decreased by $470,942 as Stock Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 6.11 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 2,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57M, down from 120,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $193 lastly. It is down 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook did not read the terms and services of the app that improperly shared user data with Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – Facebook also discusses requests it will honor if users don’t want their accounts or want to remove specific accounts they don’t own (such as those of deceased immediate family members.); 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DENIES USE OF GSR FB DATA IN U.S. ELECTION; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Outlines Three Responses To Cambridge Analytica Controversy — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook now says as many as 87 million users had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. $FB; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 20/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 20; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 04/04/2018 – Facebook announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would tighten restrictions on third-party access to user data; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS NOT FIND ANY BREXIT REFERENDUM RELATED ADS OR PAGES ON FACEBOOK DIRECTLY MANAGED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR SCL GROUP

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,289 shares to 122,328 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 201,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,900 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 32.70 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.