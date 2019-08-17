As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Position by $544,741; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.37 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

