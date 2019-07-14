As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose, Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Taurus Asset Management Cut Position

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,355 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 137,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares to 17,042 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 538,944 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd reported 13,407 shares stake. Inv Advisors Lc has 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,795 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Gru has invested 0.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Glynn Cap Management Llc has 0.58% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,000 shares. 298,880 are held by Agf. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 356,503 shares in its portfolio. Community And Investment Co reported 4.23% stake. 3,508 were reported by Tradition Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. City Hldg Company has 14,706 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has 2.57% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 163,376 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 0.22% stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capstone Financial holds 0.06% or 2,060 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares to 12,052 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

