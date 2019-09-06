As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose, Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Stake; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Share Price Rose, Holder Hs Management Partners Has Cut Its Position

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $185.27. About 902,452 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 123,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.90 million, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.41. About 92,246 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “POTTERY BARN INTRODUCES MIX-AND-MATCH TEXTILES COLLECTION WITH FASHION DESIGNERS EMILY CURRENT AND MERITT ELLIOTT – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Special feeling in retail – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $78.58M for 16.52 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357,855 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $183.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 30,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,822 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 32.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa Expands its Footprint in Fashion – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

