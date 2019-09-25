As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose, Churchill Management Increased by $27.69 Million Its Stake; Ativo Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $465,120 as Stock Price Rose

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 256.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 160,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 222,529 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.62M, up from 62,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 5.47M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 111,561 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.18M, up from 108,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 197,205 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,433 shares to 18,523 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,630 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:TSS) by 25,899 shares to 127,060 shares, valued at $16.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 6,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,737 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP).