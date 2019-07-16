As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Boosted Holding by $342,732; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Increased Holding

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.7. About 2.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, up from 231,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 936,340 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 2.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 106,294 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 758,640 shares stake. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 17,557 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,038 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 12,635 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd owns 40,000 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.99% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.93 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.85% or 340,485 shares. Fernwood Investment Limited Company has invested 1.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waddell Reed holds 3.08 million shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Ashfield Ptnrs stated it has 153,154 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 29,669 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Company invested 5.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deltec Asset Management Ltd holds 99,910 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest accumulated 1,936 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mngmt Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,331 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,296 shares. First Bankshares has 2,995 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Chase Invest Counsel reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Prio Wealth Lp invested in 0.53% or 127,281 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.08% or 75,441 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsr has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Davis R M invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 174,499 are held by Martin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,312 shares. Cap Fund Sa accumulated 27,464 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4,216 shares. Gyroscope Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 3,924 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 96,696 shares to 136,515 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 63,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,465 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).