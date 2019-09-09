As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Position; Sarbit Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Imax (IMAX) Stake by $12.17 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 228,895 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99M shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.22 million for 39.21 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Group Incorporated reported 13,557 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rothschild Prtn Limited invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evergreen Capital Ltd Llc reported 8,147 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16,437 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 78,887 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edgemoor Inv Advsrs stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.93% or 20,942 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 1.25% or 35,112 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.18% or 13,794 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 86,820 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 160,559 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares to 26,752 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.