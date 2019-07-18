As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Its Stake; As American Airls Group (AAL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.26. About 2.88M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.88 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 44,964 shares. Intll Invsts stated it has 1.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Davis R M Inc reported 281,744 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Company has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meyer Handelman Co invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 13,343 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Prtn Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiger invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hodges Capital Mngmt invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas J Herzfeld reported 82 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,743 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Llc stated it has 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820.