As Visa Com Cl A (V) Shares Rose, City Holding Company Has Boosted Its Holding; As Moneygram Intl (MGI) Stock Value Declined, Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 614,901 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Sand Grove Capital Management Exits Position in MoneyGram; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c

City Holding Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,706 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 12,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $174.9. About 2.27 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.72% or 24,458 shares. Pinnacle has 75,760 shares. 40,855 were accumulated by Chemical Financial Bank. Lipe Dalton, New York-based fund reported 12,750 shares. Cap Invsts stated it has 19.02M shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 192,697 shares stake. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 3,315 shares stake. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 3.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 153,776 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Co holds 8,147 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Personal Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 3.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oakworth Capital invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Van Eck Associate holds 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 30,662 shares. Stockbridge invested 6.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carmignac Gestion invested in 2.25% or 1.23M shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 264,975 shares to 712,762 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 999,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,892 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 165,689 shares stake. Jefferies Gp Lc invested in 0% or 32,900 shares. Interest Gru invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) or 163,263 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 768,804 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 61,611 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Geode Ltd Co reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Deutsche State Bank Ag has 38,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).