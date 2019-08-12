As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Position by $412,308; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Upped Its Position by $1.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 2,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 356,779 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73M, down from 359,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 20/04/2018 – Matt Murray: Breaking: FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engine…; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank Tru reported 8,497 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Eagle Cap Lc holds 30,938 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability reported 10,926 shares. Chemung Canal owns 66,006 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,866 shares. Acropolis Invest Llc reported 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 64,200 were reported by Westwood Corp Il. Moreover, Private Harbour Inv Mngmt And Counsel Limited Co has 2.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Compton Cap Ri holds 13,631 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank invested in 1.32% or 126,100 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 247,700 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 9,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Condor Cap holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,643 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares to 73,221 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,575 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

