As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Park Avenue Securities Has Upped Its Stake; Scholtz & Company Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Upped by $648,450 as Share Price Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 24,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 22,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74M shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 115,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 756,021 shares traded or 109.62% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 253,702 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $96.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 67,935 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Spirit Of America Management has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,500 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,234 shares. Two Creeks Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 1.26 million shares stake. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 4,148 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Signature Est And Inv Advisors Llc reported 2,821 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clark Management Gru has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pictet North America Advsrs reported 3.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rockland Tru reported 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 88,925 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 227,001 shares. 324,445 are held by Madison Inv Hldgs. Jump Trading Limited Liability has 9,129 shares. Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).