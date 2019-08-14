As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Its Stake; Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder Eam Investors Has Lowered Its Holding

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 54.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 33,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 28,286 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 62,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 685,310 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 3.29 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares to 2,797 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.36 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Utah Retirement Sys holds 332,863 shares. Lederer Assocs Counsel Ca holds 18,420 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp owns 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,017 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak owns 1,464 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Martin Communication Tn reported 13,770 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.03% or 3,068 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Company invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Holderness Invests holds 0.49% or 6,522 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mngmt accumulated 71,385 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 3,814 shares. 450,000 are owned by Par Cap. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 1.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Co invested in 91,981 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 20.74 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd owns 51,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested in 49,141 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 219,506 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 7,310 shares. De Burlo Gp holds 1.29% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 171,300 shares. Friess Ltd Liability Com reported 520,787 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 25,339 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 81 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1 shares. Bogle Management LP De owns 369,288 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.05% or 15,995 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 31,300 shares. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,460 shares. 780,238 are owned by D E Shaw And. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 55,558 shares in its portfolio.